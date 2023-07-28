Tornado warning issued for Pembroke area

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Pembroke area Friday.

As of around 6 p.m., the warning is in effect for the Renfrew-Arnprior-Calabogie area and Petawawa-Pembroke-Cobden area.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said.

The weather agency recommended people take shelter immediately if they see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching.