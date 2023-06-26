Tornado warning issued for parts of western Quebec, eastern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of of eastern Ontario and western Quebec around 4:30 p.m. ET Monday.

Areas in Quebec include Lièvre River and Papineauville-Chénéville, while the Barry's Bay and Killaloe areas are included in the warning in eastern Ontario.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado with damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning read.

Tornado warning issued for the region of Barry's Bay.

Gatineau was previously under a tornado warning but that has since ended. It is now under a severe thunderstorm warning. Ottawa is also under a severe thunderstorm warning, with conditions capable of producing strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, heavy rain and hail up to the size of a nickel.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

In the Barry's Bay and Killaoe area, Environment Canada says that the severe thunderstorm is located about nine kilometres south of Bonnechere River Provincial Park and is moving north at 45 km/h. It called it "a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Aside from the risk that a tornado could form, hail up to the size of a quarter is also a hazard.

If threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advised people to "go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet."

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can," it continued. "As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."