Tornado warning issued for parts of western Quebec

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of of eastern Ontario and western Quebec around 4:30 p.m. ET Monday.

The area of Papineauville-Chénéville in Quebec remains under the tornado warning. A tornado warning for the Lièvre River area was lifted around 5:30 p.m and changed to a severe thunderstorm watch.

The Barry's Bay and Killaloe areas in eastern Ontario were also under a tornado warning, though that was changed to a severe thunderstorm warning around 5 p.m.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado with damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning read.

Gatineau was previously under a tornado warning but that has since ended. It is now under a severe thunderstorm watch, as is Ottawa.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in its Ottawa alert.

In the Barry's Bay and Killaoe area, Environment Canada says that the cluster of severe thunderstorms is now between Barry's Bay and Pembroke and heading north at 30 km/h.