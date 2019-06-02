Tornado warning issued for Gatineau area, Prescott-Russell

Environment Canada has lifted its tornado warning for Gatineau, Que. but it remains in effect for parts of both western Quebec and eastern Ontario.

A possible tornado was spotted near the Gatineau airport at 5:55 p.m., the weather agency said.

As of 6:50 p.m., the warning was still in place in the Papineau, Que., area, and in Prescott-Russell, Ont.

People should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada said.

In Ottawa's Orléans neighbourhood, trees were uprooted and several homes were damaged by the storm, fire officials said.

Highway 174 is currently closed in the eastbound direction at Trim Road.