Tornado warning lifted for Ottawa area

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning that was briefly issued for Ottawa Friday evening.

The warning was issued around 7 p.m. for the area as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Arnprior, Ont., moving southeast at 60 km/h.

It was capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall, the agency said.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said.

The weather agency recommended people take shelter immediately if they see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching.

As of 7:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for the nation's capital, as well as for other parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

An earlier storm Friday caused severe hail and widespread power outages.