Tornado warnings over for eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has ended all tornado warnings for eastern Ontario.

The warnings were in effect for part of Ottawa and the surrounding regions on Wednesday afternoon, with the first being issued at 1:15 p.m. They ended by 2:30 p.m.

The warnings originally included south Ottawa, Smiths Falls, Richmond, Metcalfe, East Lanark County and Perth, then moved to areas east of Ottawa including Winchester, Newington, Alexandria, Maxville, and Prescott and Russell.

As of 2:40 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Morrisburg, Long Sault, Prescott and Russell.

At that time severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for Cornwall, Morrisburg, Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville and Prescott and Russell.

At the height of the storm's movement through the Ottawa area, Hydro Ottawa said more than 14,000 customers were without power, mainly in Barrhaven, Rideau–​Golbourn and Gloucester–​South Nepean.

Power has since been restored.