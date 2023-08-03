Tornado watch issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada is forecasting conditions that could cause strong thunderstorms and a tornado late Thursday afternoon and evening in and around Ottawa-Gatineau.

Tornado watches first issued around 11 a.m. cover Ottawa, Gatineau, western Quebec and eastern Ontario communities east of Ottawa to the Quebec border, west to Petawawa and Barry's Bay and south to Gananoque and Kaladar.

Hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts may also happen, it says.

Tornado watches mean storms could develop that could lead to a tornado. Tornado warnings mean a tornado has been reported or there's reliable information one is about to happen.

Tornadoes hit the area three weeks ago and a strong wind and hailstorm hit last Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch covers the rest of eastern Ontario.