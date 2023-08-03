Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Tornado watch issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada is forecasting conditions that could cause strong thunderstorms and a tornado late Thursday afternoon and evening in and around Ottawa-Gatineau.

Conditions that could lead to a tornado forecast late Thursday afternoon and evening

CBC News ·
A suburb with storm clouds in summer.
Storm clouds in the south Ottawa community of Barrhaven early in the afternoon of July 13, 2023, the most recent day tornadoes struck the Ottawa area. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Environment Canada is forecasting conditions that could cause strong thunderstorms and a tornado late Thursday afternoon and evening in and around Ottawa-Gatineau.

Tornado watches first issued around 11 a.m. cover Ottawa, Gatineau, western Quebec and eastern Ontario communities east of Ottawa to the Quebec border, west to Petawawa and Barry's Bay and south to Gananoque and Kaladar.

Hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts may also happen, it says.

Tornado watches mean storms could develop that could lead to a tornado. Tornado warnings mean a tornado has been reported or there's reliable information one is about to happen.

Tornadoes hit the area three weeks ago and a strong wind and hailstorm hit last Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch covers the rest of eastern Ontario.

A weather map with a region highlighted in yellow.
There is a tornado watch in the highlighted part of eastern Ontario, along with all of western Quebec, for late afternoon and evening Aug. 3, 2023. The rest of eastern Ontario has a severe thunderstorm watch. (Environment Canada)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now