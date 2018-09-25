Watch out for fake tornado relief fundraising campaigns

Natural disasters can be golden opportunities for online scammers, and the tornadoes that struck the National Capital Region last week are no exception.

As residents try to get back up on their feet, dozens of fundraising campaigns have sprung up, some scant information about who's getting the money.

Adrienne Gonzalez, who tracks and investigates charity scams for a website called GoFraudMe, said fraudulent campaigns after major events "pop up pretty regularly."

"Any kind of chaotic situation, the scammers kind of come out of the woodwork and try to take advantage," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Dozens of online charity campaigns sprung up just hours after two tornadoes hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday and experts are warning residents to beware of scams. 3:25

'They can say they're anybody'

Gonzalez had a quick look through some of the campaigns that have sprung up since the tornadoes in Ottawa, Gatineau and Calabogie, and found a suspicious one trying to raise $50,000, set up by someone claiming to be from Ottawa.

"He just said, ' Let's rebuild,' and that was about it. So I would avoid anything that doesn't have any kind of real plan for where the money is going," she said.

"It's important to keep in mind that when somebody opens up a campaign, they can say they're anybody, they can claim any kind of story, and GoFundMe says in their terms and conditions that they do not verify campaigns."

Tips for online donating