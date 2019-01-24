Fresh funding for Gatineau groups providing long-term tornado relief

The Outaouais chapter of the United Way has announced more than a quarter-million dollars in new funding that will go toward supporting those still struggling to recover from September's tornadoes.

In an announcement Thursday, the organization said $262,000 will be distributed over two years to eight different organizations running programs to support long-term recovery.

The most powerful twisters to strike the region on Sept. 21 — EF-3 tornadoes packing potential wind speeds of up to 265 km/h — tore through the community of Dunrobin in west Ottawa and the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood of Gatineau, obliterating homes.

At the time, city officials said the storms had damaged or destroyed approximately 1,600 housing units in Gatineau.

Struggling to recover

Many people are still struggling to get back to normal, said Nathalie Lepage, executive director of Centraide Outaouais.

As Red Cross assistance in the region winds down, she said there is still a need for "medium- and long-term" help in a number of different priority areas.

Organizations that will receive the funding run a wide range of programs, from offering psychological support to survivors to helping with moving costs, including purchasing and transporting new appliances.

One of those groups, Home Sponsorship Outaouais, will offer translation and interpretation help for people whose first language isn't French — an essential service given the population in need, Lepage said.

"There are a lot of newcomers in the area," she said. "So we want for them to be able to know where the resources are and express their own needs."

Soupe Populaire de Hull will also receive a portion of the funding for its efforts in meeting increased demand at its soup kitchen since the tornadoes.

Soupe Populaire de Hull director Michel Kasongo said the new funding will go toward long-term recovery for those still struggling with the effects of the tornadoes. (Radio-Canada)

Though the visual evidence of the storm has been cleared away, there's still a lot of work to be done, said soup kitchen director Michel Kasongo.

"The emergency problem that people were able to see has gone," he said. "But people still have the consequences for a long time period as the result of this tornado."