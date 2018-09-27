Small businesses dealt cruel blow by power outage

Some Ottawa businesses are hurting after the prolonged power outage caused by last week's tornadoes forced them to throw out tens of thousands of dollars worth of perishable food.

Weekends are usually busy at Marché Hintonburg​ Market, with customers lined up to the back of the store.

But last Saturday, the day after the devastating storm, manager J.P. Gennaro and his staff stood there alone, waiting for the power to come back on.

When the lights finally flickered back to life on Sunday night, it was too late for the meat and dairy products in the market's refrigerators and freezers.

After two days without power, Marché Hintonburg Market on Wellington Street W. is finally serving customers again. (Sandra Abma/CBC News Ottawa.)

"On Monday we had to throw out everything refrigerated, frozen or perishable," Genaro said.

He pegs the store's losses at $70,000 — so far.

'We're not built to throw out food'

Farther along Wellington Street W., staff at Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli are working overtime to restock empty shelves and fridges. After last weekend's power outage, they were also forced to toss thousands of dollars worth of cheese and meats into the dumpster.

Liliana Piazza, the shop's general manager, estimates the loss at "upwards of $30,000 or $40,000."

"Nobody likes to see that much stuff thrown into the garbage," Piazza said. "We're not built to throw out food."

Shelves at Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli remain bare days after staff were forced to toss spoiled food into the dumpster. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

A tense waiting game began after the power went out on Friday, as businesses waited in vain for the electricity to come back on in time to save their perishable food.

Public health authorities say frozen food can be kept safe for up to two days, while refrigerators will keep food cool for up to six hours after the power goes out. After that, the food will begin to spoil and must be discarded.

Piazza said she counts herself lucky because her family business is fully insured, and after 40 years has built a loyal clientele.

She said she's planning to purchase a generator for the next time the power goes out, and learned the hard way to keep paper copies of her employees' contact information so she can reach them when the internet goes down, as it did for many customers following the tornadoes.

A 'huge hit' for small businesses

Dennis Van Staalduinen, executive director of the Wellington West BIA, said the neighbourhood's small, family-run businesses face an uphill battle as they try to recover from the sudden losses.

"We're talking about the owners of the stores working very long days and hard hours for little margin," Van Staalduinen said of the more than 500 small businesses in the area.

"Even a $1,000 loss is a huge, huge hit for a smaller business."

The manager of Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli estimates the business lost as much as $40,000 due to the power outage. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Fears losing customers

At Meat Press restaurant in Hintonburg, chef and owner Étienne Cuerrier stands behind an empty counter usually stuffed with hand-cured charcuterie meats.

On Monday, he disposed of an estimated $10,000 worth of smoked pork, chicken and beef, but the dollar value doesn't reflect the number of painstaking hours he put into preparing the food.

For him, the loss is about "not only the price, but the time."

Cuerrier fears he may lose some of his wholesale customers if he can't replace his stock quickly. But he said when he looks at the destruction the tornadoes wrought in other areas, he feels lucky.

"At the end of the day, it's just starting over, hoping there's not another one, and buying a big generator."