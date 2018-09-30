Volunteers come together in Pontiac in wake of tornado

Pontiac is praising volunteers for donating their time to help clean up debris this weekend after one of the six tornadoes that ripped through the capital region last week touched down in West Quebec.

"The idea is to clean as much of the land and roads as possible," said Tom Howard in French.

"It makes me happy that people come together in times of need and are not selfish," said Howard, who is a volunteer firefighter in Pontiac as well as a city councillor. "They want to help their neighbours. It's sad that something like this had to happen for people to go out and help each other, but it makes me feel good."

Pontiac Coun. Leslie-Anne Barber, said things are slowly starting to return to normal after a tornado hit the Breckenridge neighbourhood of Pontiac. (Radio-Canada)

Coun. Leslie-Anne Barber echoed Howard's sentiments, adding that things are starting to return to normal after a trying week.

"In the last two or three days, it was calmer," she said. "Before that there was a lot of emergency work to repair, to make sure that the roofs were covered in case of rain. So this is really the cleaning phase that begins."

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie praised the volunteers for donating their time and in some instances their equipment.

"We have a team of professional volunteers who are workers with big trucks, heavy equipment, shovels to pick up all the green debris on private land," she said .

The Breckenridge neighbourhood in the south-east part of Pontiac was the hardest hit, with 1,000 trees felled by the storm, according to the mayor.