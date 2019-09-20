The 2018 tornadoes, then and now
On Sept. 21, 2018, six tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario and western Quebec leaving behind a trail of destruction. One year later, people across the region continue to rebuild and there is still evidence of the storms in Ottawa and Gatineau.
On Sept. 21, 2018, six tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
One year later, as people across the region continue to rebuild, there's still strong evidence of the storms in Ottawa and Gatineau.
The CBC's Michel Aspirot went back to some of the hardest hit places to see how they'e faring one year later.
Check out the changes in the photos below.
