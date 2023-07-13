Tornado hits Barrhaven in south Ottawa

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible tornado in the community of Barrhaven, about 20 kilometres south of the city core.

Environment Canada confirms at least one tornado has hit the community of Barrhaven, about 20 kilometres south of the city core.

At about 1 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services said it had received reports of a tornado around Umbra Place, not far west of Highway 416. Ottawa police also indicated they'd had similar reports.

A construction worker in the area told CBC they were driving to a job site when they saw a funnel cloud and debris in the air, followed by a second funnel.

"It's pretty bad out there. There's full roofs gone, insulation everywhere," they said.

Tornado captured in Barrhaven area, Ottawa <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNewsOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNewsOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/vLrr3lgsEr">pic.twitter.com/vLrr3lgsEr</a> —@zanmol

Ottawa paramedics said around 1:45 p.m. they knew of one person with a minor injury. Ottawa police say there's a family reunification centre at the Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd.

About 1,800 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power in the area.

People stand outside homes in Ottawa's Barrhaven area after a strong storm with a tornado blew through July 13, 2023. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for communities such as Kanata, Orléans and the city's downtown around 12:50 p.m.

Tornado warnings mean a tornado has been reported or there's solid evidence a tornado is imminent.

Under a warning, advice includes going indoors to a strong building on its lowest floor possible away from outside walls.

Tornado watches otherwise cover an area from Renfrew to the Quebec border and from Maniwaki through Ottawa-Gatineau to Kingston until late afternoon.