A new barn for farmer who survived Dunrobin tornado

Last September, a Muldoon family barn dating back to the 1800s was flattened by a tornado, and 78-year-old Leo Muldoon was injured when he fell from a ladder. Now he's resumed his normal way of life, and the family has a brand-new barn.
Barn-raising for Leo and Adele Muldoon completes recovery from destructive 2018 storm
Last September, a Muldoon family barn dating back to the 1800s was flattened by a powerful EF-3 tornado that swept through the Ottawa area.
Leo Muldoon, 78, was working on the roof of the barn in Dunrobin at the time, nailing down a loose piece of tin. He was badly injured when high winds blew him off a ladder.
He spent two months in hospital but fought his way back to seed his crops this spring.
Now, he and his wife Adele Muldoon have a new barn, 12 metres wide and 30 metres long, with a rounded roof he can't get on top of.
Leo Muldoon recently told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning he's delighted to have a shelter for his equipment and hay, and his wife said she's happy Leo is around to resume his normal way of life.
