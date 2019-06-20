Skip to Main Content
A new barn for farmer who survived Dunrobin tornado
Ottawa

Last September, a Muldoon family barn dating back to the 1800s was flattened by a tornado, and 78-year-old Leo Muldoon was injured when he fell from a ladder. Now he's resumed his normal way of life, and the family has a brand-new barn.

Hallie Cotnam · CBC News ·
'[The new barn] has a round roof so he can't go up on a ladder and fall off,' says Adele Muldoon, left, of her partner Leo Muldoon, right. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Last September, a Muldoon family barn dating back to the 1800s was flattened by a powerful EF-3 tornado that swept through the Ottawa area.

Leo Muldoon, 78, was working on the roof of the barn in Dunrobin at the time, nailing down a loose piece of tin. He was badly injured when high winds blew him off a ladder.

He spent two months in hospital but fought his way back to seed his crops this spring.

Now, he and his wife Adele Muldoon have a new barn, 12 metres wide and 30 metres long, with a rounded roof he can't get on top of.

The new barn is made of concrete and a polyethylene tarp stretched tightly over steel ribs, reinforced with cables.
This was the original barn destroyed by the tornado. Leo Muldoon was later found by a neighbour on the ground. (Meghan Muldoon)
Workers put the finishing touches on the new barn. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
The barn is weighed down with these heavy concrete blocks. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
The outside of the barn. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Leo Muldoon recently told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning he's delighted to have a shelter for his equipment and hay, and his wife said she's happy Leo is around to resume his normal way of life.

Leo Muldoon is delighted to have a new shelter for his hay and beloved John Deere tractor. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
The Dunrobin Tornado flattened Adele and Leo Muldoon's barn, badly injurying 79-year-old Leo, who spent two months in hospital but fought his way back to seed his crops this spring. Last week, the final stage of his recovery, as a new modern-style barn was raised to shelter his equipment and hay. 5:59

