A new barn for farmer who survived Dunrobin tornado

Last September, a Muldoon family barn dating back to the 1800s was flattened by a powerful EF-3 tornado that swept through the Ottawa area.

Leo Muldoon, 78, was working on the roof of the barn in Dunrobin at the time, nailing down a loose piece of tin. He was badly injured when high winds blew him off a ladder.

He spent two months in hospital but fought his way back to seed his crops this spring.

Now, he and his wife Adele Muldoon have a new barn, 12 metres wide and 30 metres long, with a rounded roof he can't get on top of.

The new barn is made of concrete and a polyethylene tarp stretched tightly over steel ribs, reinforced with cables.

This was the original barn destroyed by the tornado. Leo Muldoon was later found by a neighbour on the ground. (Meghan Muldoon)

Workers put the finishing touches on the new barn. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The barn is weighed down with these heavy concrete blocks. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The outside of the barn. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Leo Muldoon recently told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning he's delighted to have a shelter for his equipment and hay, and his wife said she's happy Leo is around to resume his normal way of life.

Leo Muldoon is delighted to have a new shelter for his hay and beloved John Deere tractor. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)