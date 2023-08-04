Scenes from the aftermath of the latest tornado

Michel Simonot said he and his family took cover in their basement when they heard the sound of wind picking up in their neighborhood.

Thousands of customers remain in the dark in western Quebec Friday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area late Thursday evening.

As of noon, Hydro Québec said there were more than 4,500 customers without power in the Outaouais. There were also a handful of outages in the Ottawa area for Hydro One customers.

Environment Canada also confirmed a tornado formed in Metcalfe, a rural community in Ottawa's south end.

This latest tornado comes less than a month after four touched down in eastern Ontario, including two in the west-end community of Barrhaven, on July 13.

People in the area reported seeing hail, chairs, garbage bins and barbecues flying, and large trees being uprooted.

A team from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is expected to arrive in Ottawa Friday afternoon and will determine what rating to give this particular tornado according to the enhanced Fujita scale.

The two that hit Barrhaven were classified EF-1.

Here are some photos and video of the damage from the latest storm.

Multiple trees uprooted at a property on Albion Road in Ottawa's south end where a tornado touched down in the area Thursday evening. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Pat Zwicker surveys the damage to his home on Albion Road in Ottawa's south end after a tornado touched down on Aug. 3, 2023. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Fences were damaged at some homes on Salamander Way in Ottawa during a tornado that touched down in the area Thursday evening. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

Insulation sits on the lawn of a home on Salamander Way damaged by Thursday's tornado that tore through Findlay Creek in Ottawa's south end. (Arthur White-Crummey)

A tornado ripped off part of the roof of a home in Ottawa's Findlay Creek neighbourhood Thursday evening. (Submitted by Michel Simonot)