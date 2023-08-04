Scenes from the aftermath of the latest tornado
Thousands still without power in the Outaouais
Thousands of customers remain in the dark in western Quebec Friday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area late Thursday evening.
As of noon, Hydro Québec said there were more than 4,500 customers without power in the Outaouais. There were also a handful of outages in the Ottawa area for Hydro One customers.
Environment Canada also confirmed a tornado formed in Metcalfe, a rural community in Ottawa's south end.
This latest tornado comes less than a month after four touched down in eastern Ontario, including two in the west-end community of Barrhaven, on July 13.
People in the area reported seeing hail, chairs, garbage bins and barbecues flying, and large trees being uprooted.
A team from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is expected to arrive in Ottawa Friday afternoon and will determine what rating to give this particular tornado according to the enhanced Fujita scale.
The two that hit Barrhaven were classified EF-1.
