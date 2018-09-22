Skip to Main Content
Tornado destroys homes, hydro poles in Hunt Club and Greenbank area
New

Craig Henry in Ottawa's west end is one of four neighbourhoods hit the hardest by a tornado that ripped through the city Friday.

CBC News ·
Two trees were uprooted in the back yard and crashed through the upper floors of Linda Cruz's home in Ottawa's Craig Henry neighbourhood. (Leah Hansen/CBC )

Dozens of homes and hydro poles were destroyed or torn down and one person was injured near Hunt Club Road and Greenbank Avenue after the twister touched down in Dunrobin — a rural community in Ottawa's west end. 

Environment Canada confirmed on Saturday that a tornado also touched down in the Nepean neighbourhood.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the other areas severely hit include Dunrobin, Craig Henry, Arlington Woods, the Hunt Club-Riverside area and the Paul Anka-McCarthy area.

A Craig Henry resident told CBC Radio's In Town and Out that parts of the neighbourhood looked like a war zone this morning.

"Trees are uprooted, roofs gone from homes, windows are smashed in, car are smashed up, they're currently working on fixing a glass leak," he said the morning after the storm. 

The glass of a bus shelter in Ottawa' Craig Henry neighbourhood was smashed after a tornado ripped through the city on Sept. 22, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC)
Craig Henry is one of four neighbourhoods hit the hardest by a tornado that ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area on Sept. 21, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC )
Several poles collapsed along Greenbank Road and Hunt Club Road after a tornado hit Ottawa on Sept. 22, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC)
Several homes were destroyed along Parkland Crescent and Riverbrook Road after a tornado swept through Ottawa-Gatineau area on Sept. 21, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

