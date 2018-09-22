Tornado destroys homes, hydro poles in Hunt Club and Greenbank area

Craig Henry in Ottawa's west end is one of four neighbourhoods hit the hardest by a tornado that ripped through the city Friday.

Dozens of homes and hydro poles were destroyed or torn down and one person was injured near Hunt Club Road and Greenbank Avenue after the twister touched down in Dunrobin — a rural community in Ottawa's west end.

Environment Canada confirmed on Saturday that a tornado also touched down in the Nepean neighbourhood.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the other areas severely hit include Dunrobin, Craig Henry, Arlington Woods, the Hunt Club-Riverside area and the Paul Anka-McCarthy area.

If you live in Nepean- Barrhaven, Bells Corners, Craig Henry, Trend Arlington, Tanglewood, Amberwood, Hearts Desire, or any other neighbourhood and you are without power come by Larkin House on Larkin Street in Barrhaven for a hot meal any time today. —@MacLeodLisa

A Craig Henry resident told CBC Radio's In Town and Out that parts of the neighbourhood looked like a war zone this morning.

"Trees are uprooted, roofs gone from homes, windows are smashed in, car are smashed up, they're currently working on fixing a glass leak," he said the morning after the storm.