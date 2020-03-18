Woman dies in Kanata rowhouse fire

A woman died in a rowhouse fire in Kanata late Wednesday morning, Ottawa fire and paramedic officials say.

Emergency crews received reports of black smoke and flames coming from a three-storey rowhouse on Torcastle Way at about 11:25 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services said.

After entering the home, firefighters found a woman in her 50s in the upstairs bedroom.

While paramedics tried to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

A second person was treated for minor burns but did not have to be hospitalized.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Its cause is still under investigation.

The Ottawa Police Service's arson unit is assisting the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Ottawa Fire Services in the investigation, which is standard practice anytime someone dies in a fire.