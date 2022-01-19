Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

These potent photos captured a tumultuous year in Ottawa news

Whether it was the quiet aftermath of Ottawa's deadliest workplace incident in decades or demonstrators' noisy occupation of the city's downtown core, photos snapped by CBC and other media in 2022 helped bring those stories into focus.

From Eastway to the Freedom Convoy occupation to the derecho, these images lingered

CBC News ·

Whether it was the quiet aftermath of Ottawa's deadliest workplace incident in decades or demonstrators' noisy occupation of the city's downtown core, photos snapped by CBC and other media in 2022 helped bring those stories to into focus.

The year got off a sombre start with the Jan. 13 explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter in south Ottawa. Five employees were killed at the tanker manufacturer's site, while a sixth died in hospital the next day. 

After the fire was put out, the focus shifted to off-site investigations into what caused the explosion. Mementos like the below Eastway Tank cap lingered at 1995 Merivale Rd. for months to remind people of the human cost of the tragedy.

(Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada)
(Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Two weeks later, as demonstrators began pouring into Ottawa for the Freedom Convoy protest, photos like the one below, showing a woman posing in front of trucks gridlocking the street facing Parliament Hill, came to dominate headlines.

A protester and trucks.
(Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

The protest, which became an occupation, stretched on into mid-February, which is when this signature image was captured. 

.
(CBC / Radio-Canada)

Gas cannisters circulating freely among protesters, without intervention by police officers, became a focal point of frustration for residents. 

.
(Jean-Francois Benoit/CBC)

Some residents took matters into their own hands by blocking protesters' access to the downtown core from Billings Bridge. 

A resident holds a sign towards protesters as they participate in a counter protest to stop vehicles from driving in a convoy en route to Parliament Hill, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The occupation came to an end on Feb. 19, when the last clusters of demonstrators were pushed out of the "red zone" by a phalanx of police officers recruited from agencies across the country. 

.
(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In the spring, CBC spoke to residents in Ottawa Community Housing about their living conditions and concerns

.
(Jean Delisle/CBC)

Andrea Terry, who has lived in her unit for 23 years, said she'd been waiting more than four years for repairs to her kitchen despite repeated requests for maintenance.

(Jean Delisle/CBC)

Spring brought more damage to Merivale Road — and many other parts of Ottawa and Ontario — in the form of the destructive derecho storm

.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Daniel Hunton, a member of the LGBTQ community in Petawawa, Ont., posed for this photo accompanying a story talking about his difficulties finding local wedding vendors who are LGBTQ-friendly

Daniel Hunton is a member of the LGBTQ community in Petawawa, Ont. Hunton shared about the difficulty in finding wedding vendors who are LGBTQ-friendly in their small town.
(Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A month-long inquest, focused on the factors behind the 2015 murders of three women by the same man in Renfrew County, took place in Pembroke, Ont., in June. On the final day of the inquest, jurors made dozens of recommendations to the Ontario and federal governments on how to prevent future outbursts of intimate partner violence.

women's monument Petawawa Ont. June 2022
(Jean Deslisle/CBC)

That same day, the Ottawa Police Service announced that, on the night before, a man had slain a mother and daughter, Anne-Marie and Jasmine Ready, at their Ottawa home before being fatally shot by police. 

Two months later, the women's family, including surviving daughter Catherine, allowed CBC reporter Avanthika Anand and videographer Jean Delisle into their home for a soul-bearing interview about the attack. 

Catherine Ready, seen in the background at her family home, didn't find out her mother and sister were dead until hours after the attack. 'I just kept screaming out, 'I don't have a mother anymore at all! I don't have my sister anymore!'
(Michel Aspirot/CBC)

A dispute between the owner of a downtown Ottawa church and members of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy came to a boil in late August, with police forced to ramp up its presence in response to complaints from neighbours. 

Here, one of the group's leaders points a Super Soaker at photographers documenting the scene.

William Komer, one of the directors of the United People of Canada (TUPC) stands in front of St. Brigid's, holding a water gun beside supporters on Aug. 25, 2022. The building's landlord gave TUPC five business days for members to collect their belongings and go. That deadline passed just after midnight Thursday.
(Alexander Behne/CBC)

The next month brought news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, almost instantly resulting in a changing of the outdoor display at Ottawa's National Arts Centre.

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is projected on the Kipnes Lantern of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa following her death on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Canada's second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was observed in Ottawa later that month, reminding Canadians of the thousands of students who never made it home from residential schools. 

Names of lives lost to residential schools are displayed as people take part in ceremonies for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

2022 brought many stories of small landlords' struggles in Ontario amid a backlog of files for the body that handles disputes between tenants and landlords.

Elsie Kalu was among those who shared their stories. She said she couldn't move into her townhome because a tenant of hers refused to leave.

Elsie Kalu stands near the front door of the townhome she bought in April 2022. She hasn't been able to move in because the tenant who was living there refuses to leave.
(Francis Ferland/CBC)

October was election season in Ottawa and hundreds of other municipalities in Ontario. With long-serving Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson bowing out, a fierce race to become Ottawa's next leader unfolded between then-councillor Catherine McKenney and former broadcaster Mark Sutcliffe. 

Mark Sutcliffe is flanked by supporters and photographers as he makes his way up to the podium to deliver his victory speech on Oct. 24, 2022. CBC News is projecting that Sutcliffe will be Ottawa's next mayor.
(Felix Desroches/CBC)

Sutcliffe won out, leading to McKenney's Oct. 24 concession speech

Catherine McKenney delivers remarks at their campaign headquarters in Ottawa on election night Oct. 24, 2022.
(Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Peter Sloly had resigned as Ottawa's police chief in February as his force faced widespread criticism for its handling of the Freedom Convoy occupation. 

Ten months later, Sloly gave his highly anticipated testimony during a lengthy inquiry into the federal government's invocation of emergency powers to quell the protest. 

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly wipes away tears as he get emotional while appearing as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The story of 22-month-old Amelia Griffith-Thomas captivated many in November. Unlike so many children struggling with one of the three illnesses of the "tripledemic" — influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 — Griffith-Thomas had the common cold. But she remained in hospital for a month due to complications. 

Amelia Griffith-Thomas, 22 months, plays with her busy board at home in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2022, less than a week after she was discharged from CHEO. She was in hospital recovering from respiratory problems stemming from common cold viruses.
(Jean Delisle/CBC)

The story behind a familiar downtown Ottawa building — the shuttered former embassy of Syria — was brought to life through the character of caretaker Issa Khoury, whose fistful of keys symbolized a former institution gone dark.

ISSA KHOURY
(Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

By year's end, the death of Sommer Boudreau in Deep River, Ont., and the arrest of a man in her death brought renewed focus to what the neighouring county called an epidemic of violence against women.

Here, just a week before Christmas, people huddle in the cande-lit cold in remembrance of Boudreau outside the Deep River library. 

Community members gathered to remember Sommer Boudreau in Deep River.
(Michel Aspirot/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now