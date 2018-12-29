Here's what CBC Ottawa followers watched this year

Ranging from quirky to deeply emotional, sometimes the videos that strike a cord with our viewers surprise even the CBC Ottawa team.

Here's a breakdown of the videos that you watched on our CBC Ottawa Facebook page in 2018.

Speeders break viewing record

With a whopping 1.5-million views, our top video really tore ahead of the competition this year.

Back in May, reporter Giacomo Panico spent the morning with traffic officers in front of a school in Orléans​. Officers nabbed 18 offenders in just 80 minutes. But this video took a bit longer to take off.

It wasn't until September, when the video began fuelling the ire of drivers, pedestrians and parents on a number of closed Facebook groups, that it really took off — eventually picking up hundreds of thousands of views a week.

'I was holding her hand in the air'

The next top video of 2018 was a clip full of raw emotion, which has been viewed 424,000 times. On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 21, a tornado tore through the apartment of James Widder.

When we caught up with Widder outside a short time later, he tearfully described holding onto his daughter's hand after the tornado's incredible winds tore the roof from the room they were standing in.

A few days later, Widder gave The National co-host Rosemary Barton a tour of what was left of his neighbourhood.

Raw video shows tornado's destructive power

When six tornadoes struck the Ottawa-Gatineau region, people across the region reached out to CBC Ottawa with videos captured on their phones. Many more realized over time that surveillance cameras on their homes and vehicles captured the storm's raw power.

Véronique Bourgault submitted this footage, which showed the storm tear into her home and backyard — in real time.

The great Canadian game

Another bit of submitted video made our list. When an ice storm hit the city in April, a group of young people took the opportunity to grab a stick and slap on their skates.

This was street hockey in the truest sense.

Some powerful nostalgia

This year marked 40 years since Nepean became a city. And while it's now a part of Ottawa, we found a special birthday gift in our archives for past and present residents of the "wonderful place to be in."

This music video, created by CBC Ottawa staff in 1988 features an appearance by Alex Sinclair, the author of The Nepean Song, and showcased the talent of a number of Nepeanites.