Here are 5 Ottawa-inspired tunes for your summer soundtrack

Looking for some summer songs inspired by the nation's capital?

Listeners and musicians alike called CBC Radio's All In A Day this past week to share their favourite summer tunes that have some sort of connection to the Ottawa area.

Host Alan Neal asked for songs that were either recorded by local artists or paid tribute lyrically to eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the summertime.

Canadian music author Randy Ray was a guest on the show all week. Here are his top five picks.

It's a Dirty Shame by The Esquires

This song from August 1966 has almost a "garage sound" to it, Ray said.

"A guy and a girl are not getting along. And she's badmouthing him around town, and you know, 'It's a dirty shame you're doing that to me, girl,'" Ray said.

The Esquires were based in Ottawa and were active between 1962 and 1967. The band was one of the first to win an RPM award, the precursor to today's Juno Awards.

"They were groundbreaking," Ray said. "Just a great Ottawa 60s band."

Groovin' by The Young Rascals

Another 1960s tune for summer listening has a somewhat looser affiliation with the capital.

The Young Rascals formed in Garfield, N.J., but guitarist Gene Cornish was born and spent the early parts of his life in Ottawa before moving to the U.S.

"[He was here] as a young lad — I don't think he was more than about 10 when he moved," Ray said. "Nevertheless [he has] roots, roots, roots."

The band released the song on their 1967 album of the same name.

Summer in the City by the Lovin' Spoonful

For this summer song, Ray takes us down the road to Kingston, Ont.

Zal Yanofsky, a guitarist for the Lovin' Spoonful, was born in Toronto but lived for several years in Kingston, where he died in 2002.

"He was the funny man in the band. If you see videos and YouTube stuff, [he's] sticking his tongue out, wearing funny hats," Ray said.

Ray said the lyrics for this 1966 song are fitting for this hot 2018 in Ottawa.

"'Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head' — I mean, is that not appropriate for the summer we've had in this town?"

I'll Know Her When I See Her By Cooper Brothers

Going back to the summer of 1979, Ray's next choice is a song about the hope of meeting the girl of your dreams.

"It's all about a guy who's a bit of a dreamer, he's got his head in the clouds," Ray said. "And people are saying, 'You're never going to find the girl you want, you know. Drop your expectations, buddy.'"

I'll Know Her When I See Her comes from a local group dubbed Canada's Eagles, because they brought what Ray called "a western flavour" to their songs.

Ray said the harmonies are the song's big appeal — along with the hope the protagonist's feelings are returned.

Werewolf by Five Man Electrical Band

Ray's final suggestion, a track from Ottawa's Five Man Electrical Band, is a gimmicky novelty song, released at a time when those were much more popular.

Werewolf reached number six on the charts on June 1, 1974, Ray said, five years after it was actually released.

It's about a boy, Billy, who starts howling at the moon — so his father takes matters into his own hands.

"The dad gets his old bell melted down, makes a silver bullet and goes out and disposes of his son with a gun," he said.

"Werewolf" might have tore up the summer charts in 1974, but Ray said it's now become a Halloween classic.