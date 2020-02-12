Water testing at a federal government complex in Gatineau, Que., has turned up unacceptable lead levels at several taps, including one in a daycare.

The testing at Les Terrasses de la Chaudière, which was carried out between Dec. 9 and Jan. 25, initially found high lead content in water at eight of 249 "consumption points," though two of those taps later met the standard.

A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the department responsible for commissioning the tests, said it took steps as soon as the results came in.

"PSPC took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the occupants," Michèle Larose wrote in a statement to CBC.

"Investigations are continuing for the six other locations that have exceeded the recommendations and as long as it is in progress, they remain out of service," Larose wrote, adding bottled water has been provided for workers and visitors in the affected areas.

There are already serious concerns about air quality and other contaminants at Les Terrasses de la Chaudière. (Radio-Canada)

New lead standards

PSPC carried out the tests in order to comply with new Health Canada drinking water quality guidelines that came into effect last spring, Larose said.

Those guidelines cut the acceptable lead content in drinking water by half, from 10 micrograms per litre to five.

Consuming water with lead levels higher than that can be harmful, Health Canada warns. "Effects that have been studied include increased blood pressure and renal dysfunction in adults, as well as adverse cognitive and behavioural effects in children."

By far the highest lead levels detected at Les Terrasses de la Chaudière were in a kitchenette on the 15th floor of 25 Eddy St., where the tap water was found to contain 2,028 micrograms per litre. According to a note to staff obtained to CBC, that "can be explained by the fact that this part of the floor is currently not occupied and that the tap in question has not been used for a long time. The less a tap is used, the more residue builds up."

This note to workers at Les Terrasses de la Chaudière lists the locations where high lead levels were detected, including a sink at a daycare. (Shared with CBC)

The next highest levels were found in the kitchenette of a physiotherapy clinic on the ground floor of 15 Eddy St., where lead content was measured at 30 micrograms per litre.

The tap water from a sink at a daycare on the ground floor of 10 Wellington St. had 8.45 micrograms of lead per litre, which would have passed under the old Health Canada guidelines.

Workers worried

Some workers have expressed worry about lead levels in the drinking water at the sprawling government complex.

"Looking at that report doesn't tell me a whole lot. How much is too much lead?" one employee asked in a message to CBC. The fact that only a small fraction of the taps tested showed unacceptable lead levels didn't ease the employee's fears. "Isn't it all in the same pipes anyway?" asked the worker, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal from their employer.

If you go to work and you can't drink the water, that tells you a lot about the place you work. - Andrew Shaver, Union of National Employees

The union representing most employees at the complex is asking similar questions.

"If it's anywhere, it's a major concern," said Andrew Shaver, vice-president of the Union of National Employees, a member of the Public Service Alliance of Canada. "Because water systems and circulation of water, those kinds of systems tend to be fairly integrated across structures ... that means that this may be bigger than that just one faucet.

"I think the concern primarily is, if you go to work and you can't drink the water, that tells you a lot about the place you work."

Les Terrasses de la Chaudière has already been the focus of a major investigation examining air quality as well as the impact of a bat infestation, mould, cockroaches and overcrowding.

"I would say people are frustrated, and some are extremely anxious," Shaver said.