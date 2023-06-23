Graduating Kitigan Zibi students sew quilt for their bus driver, a residential school survivor

When Kelly Diabo asked her students to design a quilt that paid tribute to a residential school survivor, they immediately chose Tony Quedent.

Torn from his family at the age of four, Quedent spent 13 years in a residential school before settling in Kitigan Zibi in the early 1980s.

Quedent, 65, first worked in the forestry industry when he arrived in the Outaouais. But for the past 15 or so years, he's been driving a school bus.

At their high school graduation ceremony Thursday, students at Kitigan Zibi Kikinamadinan offered their bus driver a quilt sewn in his honour.

Decontie-Carpentier, left, and Songidaye Cote, right, hold up the quilt they made for Quedent. (Valérie Lessard)

Quedent said he knew he mattered to the students — but not to such an extent.

"When I was asked to be present, I suspected that it wasn't for nothing," he said. "But I would not have believed that it was for that."

Students receive eagle feather

At the ceremony, Quedent gave students a present of their own. He honoured the graduates by gifting each an eagle feather, signifying it is their time to take flight.

"I did not participate in my graduation ceremony," he told students in French. "I am proud of you — of all you have accomplished and of all that awaits you."

Diabo, who teaches Indigenous studies and art, said she was moved by the moment.

"It's a great way to close the loop for him and for us — that he takes part in this ceremony," she said.

Most graduates and their loved ones had left when Audrey Decontie-Carpentier approached Quedent to ask whether he liked the quilt.

Quedent's wide smile reassured her.

"It was special for me to finally give it to him," she said. "I'm just glad we were able to finish it in time."

Alongside fellow student Songidaye Cote and their teacher Diabo, Decontie-Carpentier spent several hours last week finishing the quilt.

Quedent said the gift is more than just a kind gesture.

"I'm going to put it on my bed," he said. "That way, I'll be sure to see it every day."