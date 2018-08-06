Skip to Main Content
Storage building catches fire at construction waste site

Storage building catches fire at construction waste site

Ottawa fire crews responded to a fire at the Tomlinson Recovery Waste Centre on Richardson Side Road on Monday night.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported

CBC News ·
Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at the Tomlinson Recovery Waste Centre. (Stu MIlls/CBC)

Ottawa fire crews responded to a fire at the Tomlinson Recovery Waste Centre off of Richardson Side Road on Monday night.

Firefighters received multiple calls around 8:30 p.m. about smoke and flames at a building off Richardson Side Road near Carp Road, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Service.

A storage building caught fire at the construction waste site and multiple crews were on the scene, the release said.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us