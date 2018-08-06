Storage building catches fire at construction waste site
The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported
Ottawa fire crews responded to a fire at the Tomlinson Recovery Waste Centre off of Richardson Side Road on Monday night.
Firefighters received multiple calls around 8:30 p.m. about smoke and flames at a building off Richardson Side Road near Carp Road, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Service.
A storage building caught fire at the construction waste site and multiple crews were on the scene, the release said.
The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
Big fire at Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre. Happened just after the storm rolled through. This is near the intersection of Carp and Richardson Side Rd. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/epc3AfxYS0">pic.twitter.com/epc3AfxYS0</a>—@mattdaymedia