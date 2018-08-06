Storage building catches fire at construction waste site

Ottawa fire crews responded to a fire at the Tomlinson Recovery Waste Centre off of Richardson Side Road on Monday night.

Firefighters received multiple calls around 8:30 p.m. about smoke and flames at a building off Richardson Side Road near Carp Road, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Service.

A storage building caught fire at the construction waste site and multiple crews were on the scene, the release said.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.