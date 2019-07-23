Don't like Château addition? Tom Green hosting picnic for you

Ottawa comedian Tom Green is hosting a picnic Saturday evening in Major's Hill Park to bring attention to the controversial proposed addition to the Château Laurier.

He is also asking people to post pictures of the downtown hotel on social media to show officials the addition is "a bad idea" for a capital city.

"You wouldn't go build a glass addition on the edge of the Lincoln memorial. They wouldn't go put a modern addition on the edge of an iconic American building in Washington, D.C.," Green told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday. "So why do we feel like that's acceptable here in the city of Ottawa?"

The blueprint of the addition doesn't look bad when looking at the Château from Rideau Street or the side of the building, Green said, but it does block a world-class view from the park.

The view of the Château Laurier with the proposed addition from Major's Hill Park. (Larco Investments)

'Looks great in Tunney's Pasture'

Growing up in Ottawa, Green said he used to skateboard around Major's Hill Park and wants to see the same view as he grows older, which is why he's speaking up against the addition now.

"I am not saying it's not an interesting-looking building. It would look great in Tunney's Pasture," said Green.

"But to block the view of the Château from that angle is what I am concerned about."

Green wants people to post pictures of the view, use the hashtag #SaveTheChateauLaurier, and express their concerns to their local MPs, the National Capital Commission and city councillors.

"We're very lucky to have a city that has such a pristine downtown core that is so accommodating to people. You can walk around at night here — of course it's visually a beautiful place — but it's also just a great place to live," he said.

Green said he would like Mayor Jim Watson to attend the picnic to discuss the design.

"I'd say that I think there's got to be a way for everybody involved to find a more complementary design that can not necessarily have the kind of negative impact on the view of the city as this one does."

Green said the picnic begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Major's Hill Park.