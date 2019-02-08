Volunteers build online directory to help local businesses survive pandemic

When Mohammad Hashemi heard about the plight of local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, he knew he had to do something to help them survive.

A product manager by profession, Hashemi has founded the volunteer-run website Together Apart to help customers find nearby stores and restaurants that remain open for pickup or delivery.

"I want to be able to walk down the streets I love in Ottawa and see the places that used to be open continuing to be open," he said. "They're businesses, but at the same time they're also a very integral part to the culture and community of our city."

The volunteers, many current or former Shopify employees, launched the website three weeks ago and have watched it take off through word of mouth. About 250 businesses are now listed including breweries, coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants and retailers.

A volunteer-run website points readers to where they can support local Ottawa businesses. 5:56

Now the team behind the initiative is branching out, volunteering their time and online sales expertise to help local entrepreneurs revamp their business models in order to survive the pandemic.

"Especially the traditional brick-and-mortar stores that don't have an online presence and were completely unready for this," Hashemi said.

The online directory now lists some 250 breweries, coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants and retailers. (Instagram)

Among the approximately 250 businesses that have joined Together Apart is Scrim's Florist on Elgin Street.

Founded in the late 1800s, the flower shop survived the Great Depression, two world wars and more recently, the ongoing construction on Elgin Street that caused sales to plummet.

Despite those triumphs, owner Susan Murray fears COVID-19 could spell the end for Scrim's.

"I think for a lot of small businesses, that's a very true possibility," she said. "We've had a landlord that's been very generous with us for this month, but our sales are certainly down by at least 50 per cent, maybe more."

Murray said she has noticed an uptick in sales since Scrim's was added to the website.

"We had a very busy Easter," she said. "Definitely had clients get in contact with us as a direct result of having seen us on Together Apart."