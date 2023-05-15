Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

2-year-old stable in hospital after being found unresponsive in pool: police

Gatineau police are investigating after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool at someone's home on Sunday.

No further details released as Gatineau police investigate

CBC News ·
A Gatineau police badge on an officer's sleeve.
A child was found unresponsive in a residential pool on Mother's Day, according to Gatineau police. An investigation continues. (Radio-Canada)

Gatineau police are investigating after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool at someone's home this weekend.

A 911 call was made before 8:45 a.m. Sunday reporting a child found unconscious in a pool, Gatineau police said in a news release issued Monday.

When police arrived at the house on rue A.-Primeau in the Gatineau sector, the two-year-old was still unconscious and CPR had started. The child was then taken to hospital, where their condition stabilized.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now