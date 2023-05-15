2-year-old stable in hospital after being found unresponsive in pool: police

Gatineau police are investigating after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool at someone's home this weekend.

A 911 call was made before 8:45 a.m. Sunday reporting a child found unconscious in a pool, Gatineau police said in a news release issued Monday.

When police arrived at the house on rue A.-Primeau in the Gatineau sector, the two-year-old was still unconscious and CPR had started. The child was then taken to hospital, where their condition stabilized.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.