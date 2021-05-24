Toddler in hospital after falling 3 storeys

A three-year-old was taken to hospital Sunday night after falling three floors at an apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

The fall happened before 10 p.m. at a building on Fournier Boulevard in the city's Hull sector.

The toddler is in stable condition, Gatineau police said.

They were first transported to Hull Hospital before being taken to CHEO, the children's hospital in Ottawa.

Police said the toddler's fall is considered accidental.