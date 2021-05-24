Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Toddler in hospital after falling 3 storeys

A three-year-old child is in stable condition after falling three floors from an apartment building in Gatineau, Que., police say.

3-year-old in stable condition after accidental fall, police say

CBC News ·
A three-year-old child fThe fall is considered accidental, according to Gatineau police. (S.B./Radio-Canada )

A three-year-old was taken to hospital Sunday night after falling three floors at an apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

The fall happened before 10 p.m. at a building on Fournier Boulevard in the city's Hull sector.

The toddler is in stable condition, Gatineau police said.

They were first transported to Hull Hospital before being taken to CHEO, the children's hospital in Ottawa.

Police said the toddler's fall is considered accidental.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now