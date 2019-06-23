Toddler found unconscious in Ottawa River expected to make full recovery

A toddler is expected to make a full recovery after being found unconscious in the water at Britannia Beach Saturday night, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

She was found at 7:50 p.m. face-down in the Ottawa River.

The toddler was rescued by bystanders who started CPR and was conscious by the time emergency crews arrived.

"We want to thank everyone that jumped in the water to get her out and do CPR to revive her," Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

Paramedics say she was in serious condition at the time she was transported to hospital.

Paramedics said the toddler was part of a family gathering and there were many children in the water.

"She's extremely lucky," Deschamps said.

"The more children you have, the more careful you have to be," he said.

Paramedics are warning parents to make sure they keep an eye on their children around water.