Tobi Nussbaum in the running to be next NCC CEO

Rideau-Rockliffe Coun. Tobi Nussbaum is in the running to become the next chief executive of the National Capital Commission, according to a number of CBC sources.

The second-term councillor was asked to apply for job shortly after the Oct. 22 election, and has been interviewed for it, but government sources said the "process is ongoing" and a final decision has not yet been made.

Nussbaum did not reply to requests for comment.

The bilingual, Harvard-educated, former diplomat was re-elected to council last October with a strong majority in his ward. If he was offered and accepted the position, the city would have to have a by-election in Rideau-Rockcliffe.

The NCC oversees the federally owned land in the capital region, including the Rideau Canal Skateway, the Ottawa River and its adjacent lands, Gatineau Park and the Greenbelt, as well as official residences like 24 Sussex.

The current CEO of the NCC, Mark Kristmanson, was first appointed in 2014 and his term will be up this spring.

Kristmanson has re-applied for the position. However, on Wednesday, the federal ethics commissioner released a report stating that he contravened conflict of ethics rules by accepting invitations to events from organizations that do business with the NCC.

Kristmanson said he accepted the findings of the report. The NCC board said it was going to hold a special meeting in response to the report's findings.