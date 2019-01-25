City staff recommend byelection to replace Tobi Nussbaum

City staff are recommending a byelection that would take place in April and cost more than $300,000 to replace outgoing councillor Tobi Nussbaum.

Shortly after last fall's election, Nussbaum, who had been re-elected as councillor for the Rideau-Rockcliffe ward, was announced as the new CEO of the National Capital Commission.

But to take on the position he has to step down from his council seat.

He sent a formal resignation letter on Thursday announcing his last day as councillor would be Saturday.

No appointment

Provincial law would allow city councillors to appoint Nussbaum's replacement, but staff think a byelection is the better choice.

"Given that the resignation in question has occurred less than two months into the four-year term of council, staff recommend that council proceed with a by-election in this instance," reads a report going to councillors next week.

"While a by-election is more expensive and will take slightly longer to complete than appointing a new councillor to fill the vacancy, it would provide residents with an opportunity to have direct input into selecting the person who will serve as their elected representative."

The cost of running a byelection is estimated at $329,500. If council passes a bylaw next week approving the byelection, nomination day for candidates would be March 1.

The byelection would take place on April 15, with a day of advance voting on April 5.