Don't panic! Tips to help you make the right choice on election day

The municipal election is Monday, and maybe you haven't paid attention quite as closely as you should have. Don't panic — we've got you covered.

From candidate surveys to in-depth explainers, we've got all the background info you need.

In our one-stop shop for election info web page, you can click on the link for your ward and you'll find all the candidates for your area, links to each of their websites, their surveys and any stories we've written about the ward, including debates we've covered.

But even with all of this material at your fingertips, that final decision can be a difficult one. So here are a few strategies you might want ot consider as you figure out how to mark your ballot on Oct. 22.

A plan or a platitude?

Many candidates will tell you they'll deliver more services while reducing fees and lowering taxes. But that simply isn't possible, at least not all at once.

Affordable housing is a prime instance where many would-be councillors are promising the moon, but failing to show us the money. Housing prices and rental rates are on the rise while cities across Canada grapple with a desperate lack of affordable housing. It's emerged as a surprise election issue in Ottawa, but the solutions aren't easy.

The eviction of Heron Gate residents helped to make affordable housing an election issue. If this matters to you, what concrete action is your candidate promising to improve the situation? (Idil Mussa/CBC)

A whopping 95 per cent of candidates support inclusionary zoning, a method of forcing developers to include affordable housing in new buildings. But it's no silver bullet, and it's not going to solve our affordable housing problem.

If this is an issue you care about, ask for details from candidates on how they would fund more affordable housing units, protect rental apartments through a rental replacement bylaw, or step up enforcement of property standards to keep affordable rental units from deteriorating.

Reality check

Sometimes promises sound, well, promising. But are they doable? It's not always immediately apparent.

Carol Anne Meehan, who is running in Gloucester-South Nepean, is concerned about the congestion and perceived lack of infrastructure in the booming communities in the ward. She mused that the city "should slow down development" in the area.

An interesting idea, but it's likely not legal. Council could impose an interim control bylaw, which could put a temporary moratorium on new construction, but it's a rarely used tool and can be appealed. So her plan isn't impossible, but would probably be difficult to implement.

Some candidates are pledging to lower transit fares. What's their plan to get that done?

Candidates will also advocate for lower transit fares, but how does that promise fit into the bigger picture? A 2.5 per cent increase is baked into the financing plan for the light rail plan, for example.

Capital ward candidate Shawn Menard is calling for universally free transit — eventually. His opponents have rightly said that this pledge would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Menard's plan would begin with a pilot project to try out a couple of free routes, such as one on Bank Street. Delaying a road expansion, for example, could pay for the free ride.

That could be a hard sell around the council table, but at least it's a strategy. And other cities, such as Edmonton, are considering whether fare-free transit could work.

If you like the sound of a candidate's proposal, but just aren't sure if it's workable, ask them to explain their idea in detail. Many of them do — or at least should — have contact information on their websites. They should be thrilled to be asked to explain their platform, even in these final days of the campaign.

Transparency, accountability, style

Ultimately, a vote for your councillor is a vote for an individual. Who is this person who's spending billions of dollars on your behalf? Do you like how they behave, speak and interact with others in public and on social media? Are they campaigning in a way that appears accountable to others?

It's a bit easier to assess an incumbent who's running for re-election.

Did they vote the way you would have liked on specific issues? How did they spend their $1-million office budgets? Have you met your councillor? Have you seen him or her in the community?

For new candidates, consider whether they've been involved — and what they've done — in your community. What are they saying about why they're running for council, beyond sound bites such as "It's time for change," for example.

How accountable are your candidates? Look at whether the people running in your ward have made themselves available for all-candidate debates and forums. There are some candidates, including three incumbents, who refused to even fill out CBC's candidate questionnaire.

If you didn't make any debates, or none was organized in your ward, check out the debates that Rogers community television hosted. They were recorded early in the campaign, so some candidates have definitely improved, but at least you'll get at least a sense of how your candidate performs in public.

This election has been notable for the amount of increased transparency when it comes to campaign contributions.

After the CBC reported stories about members of the planning committee being open to accepting donations from people in the development industry, a number of candidates have proactively released their unaudited list of campaign donors before election day.

What do your ward candidates say about this issue? If they haven't released their donor list, why not?

In the end, your candidate is your voice at council. Make sure it's one you'll be proud to have speak for you.