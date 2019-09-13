Man suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa crash

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Friday morning crash on Timm Drive in west Ottawa.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. near the intersection with Haanel Drive.

Paramedics were still trying to rescuscitate a man of an unspecified age when he arrived at hospital in critical condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

Another adult suffered minor injuries. Information on the number of vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately available.

As of 9 a.m., Timm Drive was still closed for the investigation.