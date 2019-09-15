The turbulent first year of Ottawa's LRT network

It launched late, it broke down over and over, and then it got sideswiped by a pandemic.

Save for a few fleeting moments of new-train-smell optimism, that's the story of the first year of light rail in Ottawa.

And sure, many of you may not want to relive that whole experience. But just in case, we've put together this month-by-month account of a year that proved immensely frustrating, politically volatile and unexpectedly smelly.

September

The Confederation Line opens to the public on the afternoon of Sept. 14, more than one year behind schedule. Enthusiastic riders pile on board, taking photos and sharing high-fives, while Mayor Jim Watson declares, "The future of transit in Ottawa starts now."

Two days later, during afternoon rush hour, the first train glitch pops up: an unspecified "technical issue" that causes an eight-minute delay.

As further delays occur, complaints begin to arise that OC Transpo isn't properly informing riders. The agency promises to do better.

A pair of raccoons move into Pimisi station.

A transit rider gives a police officer a high five on the first day of Ottawa's light rail system on Sept. 14, 2019. (CBC)

October

November

A man holds his hand up to his face as he rides Ottawa's LRT line on Nov. 1, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

December

January

February

Light rail passengers wait for buses to show up at the Hurdman LRT station during service delays on Feb. 26, 2020. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

March

The city issues a "notice of default" to RTG on March 10, the first formal step in potentially ending the city's relationship with the consortium. RTG is accused of misrepresenting its abilities and given until March 31 to come up with a credible plan to fix the Confederation Line.

A CBC analysis finds that six months after the launch, the line has had more bad days than good ones.

Cases of COVID-19 begin to spread in Ottawa, forcing major changes to the line that include increased cleaning and new rules around boarding.

As ridership plunges, major service reductions are implemented March 27.

April

A city report says winter testing on the trains before the Confederation Line launched was actually carried out indoors in simulated conditions.

On April 8, council learns that RTG has responded to the complaints in the notice of default but has given no timeline for when service will be improved.

A report fails to find any issues with the air quality at Rideau station.

May

OC Transpo boss John Manconi tells council that RTG continues to provide no firm date for when the line will be fixed, other than by year's end. He says that response is "not acceptable."

With ridership still low due to COVID-19, the line is shut down on May 31 for four days of repairs.

Mayor Jim Watson hands out a free mask to a woman at Tunney's Pasture station on June 14, 2020, one day before mask use becomes mandatory throughout Ottawa's transit system. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

June

July

A new problem pops up July 2 when workers find a crack in one train's steel wheels. OC Transpo launches a fleet-wide inspection, leading to service reductions.

On July 4, Manconi says more defective wheels have been found and that only seven trains will be in operation for the foreseeable future.

The cracked wheel issues draw the attention of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which decides to launch a formal investigation into the matter.

Manconi tells council in a July 21 memo that a train recently started malfunctioning while in the storage facility, sending "literally millions" of false alarms. He also reveals that warping of the rail lines due to hot weather is a bigger problem than originally thought.

August

RTG finally provides all 17 LRT trains — 15 for active service, plus two backups — to OC Transpo, but ongoing inspections for cracked wheels mean the line still only has 13 trains running at any given time.

The city says it will be withholding more than $40 million from RTG because of the line's problems.

September