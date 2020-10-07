Who is Tim Stützle? Alex Trebek announces Senators draft pick

The Ottawa Senators selected German forward Tim Stützle as the team's first pick in the 2020 NHL draft, University of Ottawa alum and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced Tuesday.

Sitting in a studio decked out in Jeopardy! colours, Trebek made the announcement in his normal style as game show host during Tuesday's NHL broadcast.

"Our category today is the NHL. With the third pick in the 2020 NHL draft the Ottawa Senators choose this player," he said.

"The correct response? Who is Tim Stützle."

Eighteen-year-old Stützle is from Viersen, Germany and currently plays with Adler Mannheim, a team in the country's highest level hockey league.

He played in 41 of Mannheim's 52 regular-season games last season and scored seven goals and 27 assists, said a news release from the Ottawa Senators. He was rated first among European prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL draft.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said the team is "thrilled" to bring Stützle to Ottawa.

"Tim's acquisition represents yet another core piece in our quest to build momentum towards icing a consistent, elite-level team," he said in the news release.