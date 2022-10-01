Tickets issued for alcohol, excessive noise on Panda Game day

Several people appear to have been ticketed for open alcohol and excessive noise on the day of the annual Panda Game.

Ottawa police tweeted at noon Saturday that they had "assisted @OttawaParamedic and issued over 20 provincial offence notices for open alcohol."

Bylaw officers had also "issued a $1,000 ticket for excessive noise on Chapel Street," police said in the pre-game tweet.

Police later deleted the tweet, however. CBC has reached out to the force for an explanation.

Gee-Gees win big

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees won this year's edition of the annual football game against the Carleton Ravens by a score of 37-7.

Late Saturday afternoon, after the game, the city's bylaw department said it had issued 11 tickets for excessive noise and one for littering during the celebrations.

In its own tweet, the department said it was maintaining an increased presence in both the Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South neighbourhoods.

After the Gee-Gees won last year's game, thousands of people descended upon Sandy Hill near the University of Ottawa.

At one point last year, a vehicle was flipped and several people ended up facing a range of charges.

More than a thousand fans gathered ahead of Saturday's annual Panda Game in Ottawa. (Rosalie Sinclair/Radio-Canada)

City officials have warned that if people don't behave this year, the 2022 game could be the last one.

The Ottawa Police Service had said they would ramp up their presence at the game, attempting to keep the festivities from turning into chaos. They said they would have "zero tolerance" for disruptive parties.

Meanwhile, the city's bylaw department has increased the fines for violating noise rules to $1,000.