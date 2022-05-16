Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Severe thunderstorms moving through the Kingston area

Communities from Napanee to Mallorytown are under severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon. The Ottawa area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Storm clouds are seen in the distance as people paddle inflatable boats at Mooney's Bay in Ottawa in May 2020. It's best to get to land as quickly as possible when a storm approaches. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario from Napanee to Mallorytown are under severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon. The Ottawa area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada's warnings say a severe thunderstorm is in that area. Downpours of rain, wind gusts up to 90 km/h and hail are possible in this type of storm.

The watches for the Ottawa and Cornwall areas say conditions are favourable for the development of a similar storm this afternoon and early evening.

Ottawa's temperature is expected to fall from the 22 C reported at 1 p.m. to 15 C around sunset and 11 C overnight.

Extreme local weather in recent days has included daily heat records in Ottawa and a landspout tornado near Casselman, Ont.

