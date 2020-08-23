Skip to Main Content
Much of Eastern Ontario, western Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
Ottawa·New

Much of Eastern Ontario, western Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Sunday afternoon. The weather agency says there's a possibility of heavy rain and high winds.

Watches in effect for Ottawa, Cornwall, Ont., Pembroke, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.

CBC News ·
Thunderstorms could be on the way for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Sunday afternoon. (James Wilson/Twitter)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail.

The watches were issued at noon for Ottawa, Pembroke, Ont., Cornwall, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Manwaki, Que., with storms possible late into the afternoon or Sunday evening.  

The storms are expected to move from west to east.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now