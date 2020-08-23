Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail.

The watches were issued at noon for Ottawa, Pembroke, Ont., Cornwall, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Manwaki, Que., with storms possible late into the afternoon or Sunday evening.

The storms are expected to move from west to east.