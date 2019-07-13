Ottawa under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

The thunderstorms are expected develop in the late afternoon and evening, the agency said.

The storm may be capable of producing wind gusts of 90 km/h, heavy rain, nickel-sized hail and lightning.

The agency warned that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Further west, the area around Renfrew, Ont., and Pembroke, Ont., was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning late Saturday afternoon.

The warning is also in place for Algonquin Park.