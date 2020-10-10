Severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau as warning ends
The region could still be hit by thunderstorms with winds up to 90 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada says.
Could bring winds up to 90 km/h
A severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted for Ottawa-Gatineau, but the city remains under a thunderstorm watch.
Environment Canada is advising the city's residents to be on the lookout for thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.
As of 5:20 p.m. Saturday, the warning was still in effect for parts of eastern Ontario east of Ottawa, including Prescott-Russell.
Anyone in the affected areas should watch for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the weather agency said.