Severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau as warning ends

A severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted for Ottawa-Gatineau, but the city remains under a thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada is advising the city's residents to be on the lookout for thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

As of 5:20 p.m. Saturday, the warning was still in effect for parts of eastern Ontario east of Ottawa, including Prescott-Russell.

Anyone in the affected areas should watch for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the weather agency said.