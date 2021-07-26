Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa on Sunday evening.

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm was located over the City of Ottawa and moving east at 40 km/h as of 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The storm was capable of producing very strong wind gusts around 90 km/h and ping pong ball size hail, the weather agency said.

The following locations were expected to be impacted: Ottawa, Gloucester, Orléans, Nepean Bay, Hull, Dows Lake, McKay Lake, Vanier, Vars, Sarsfield and Hammond.

A thunderstorm warning was also in effect for the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, to the east of Ottawa.

Wildfire smoke returns

Earlier Sunday, the weather agency issued a special air quality statement for the entire Ottawa region as smoke from wildfires burning in northwestern Ontario returned to the eastern part of the province.

"Smoke plumes from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario might cause deteriorated air quality for portions of eastern Ontario tonight," the statement reads. "Conditions may persist into Monday."

Sunday's air quality statement comes a week after a grey, smokey haze blanketed the skies over the city early last week.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for parts of eastern Ontario and a smog warning for western Quebec on Monday, which were in place until a cold front blew through the region and pushed the smoke away the next day.

Parliament Hill was barely visible through the milky haze on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Pierre-Paul Couture/CBC News)

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," the statement warns.

Similar alerts have been issued for other parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto.

A smog warning is also in effect for Gatineau, Que.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada said.