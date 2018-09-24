Skip to Main Content
3rd tornado hit eastern Ontario, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has confirmed that a third tornado touched down in Calabogie, Ont., on Friday.

Tornado that hit Calabogie, Ont., reached wind speeds of up to 175 km/h

Trees were brought down across power lines along with other heavy damage in the storm. (Courtesy Deborah Armstrong)

Environment Canada has confirmed that a third tornado touched down in Calabogie, Ont., on Friday, the same day that two other twisters tore through Ottawa-Gatineau.

The tornado touched down shortly after 4:15 p.m. and tracked roughly 15 kilometres east to White Lake, the weather agency said.

Several houses in the area have suffered roof damage, Environment Canada said.

The tornado that touched down in Calabogie, approximately 100 kilometres west of Ottawa, was classified as an EF-1 with winds estimated to have reached 175 km/h.

By comparison, the tornado that later touched down in the rural west Ottawa community of Dunrobin was classified as an EF-3, with winds up to 265 km/h.

Hydro One and Ottawa River Power work in the Calabogie area to restore power to affected houses after an EF-1 tornado touched down on Sept. 21, 2018. (@ORPowerCorp/Twitter)

An EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of up to 220 km/h touched down in Nepean.

Environment Canada said it's continuing to monitor the damage to determine the precise path of all three tornadoes.

