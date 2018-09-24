Environment Canada has confirmed that a third tornado touched down in Calabogie, Ont., on Friday, the same day that two other twisters tore through Ottawa-Gatineau.

The tornado touched down shortly after 4:15 p.m. and tracked roughly 15 kilometres east to White Lake, the weather agency said.

Several houses in the area have suffered roof damage, Environment Canada said.

Some of the damage in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calabogie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calabogie</a> after <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a>. This doesn't even account for it! :( Their power could potentially be out until Wednesday reports say. <a href="https://t.co/K14eDhjO5b">pic.twitter.com/K14eDhjO5b</a> —@CrystalLMcLeod

The tornado that touched down in Calabogie, approximately 100 kilometres west of Ottawa, was classified as an EF-1 with winds estimated to have reached 175 km/h.

By comparison, the tornado that later touched down in the rural west Ottawa community of Dunrobin was classified as an EF-3, with winds up to 265 km/h.

Hydro One and Ottawa River Power work in the Calabogie area to restore power to affected houses after an EF-1 tornado touched down on Sept. 21, 2018. (@ORPowerCorp/Twitter)

An EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of up to 220 km/h touched down in Nepean.

Environment Canada said it's continuing to monitor the damage to determine the precise path of all three tornadoes.