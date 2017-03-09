Taxis struggling nearly 3 years after Uber legalized in Ottawa

City council voted in April of 2016 to legalize Uber — and app-based ride-hailing services like it — much to the ire of taxi drivers and companies alike.

Nearly three years later, taxi operators say they are still reeling from the changes and argue it is in part because they are competing on uneven ground.

"[What's] still very upsetting for us is that, although the city kept telling us it would be a level playing field, it's far from being a level playing field," said Marc Andre Way, chief operating officer of Coventry Connections in Ottawa.

The changes that came into effect in 2016 included reducing or eliminating some fees for taxis.

Marc André Way, chief operating officer of Coventry Connections in Ottawa, says ride hailing companies have had a big impact on traditional taxi services, especially when it comes to the regulations for recruiting and training drivers. 0:58

But Way said his industry still faces some hurdles that app-based services don't, such as registering drivers for training courses and getting drivers approved by the company's insurance program.

"We have quite a few hurdles before we can hire a driver versus they just hit a button," he said.

Unifor Local 1688, the local taxi driver union, says it has been lobbying the city to change the bylaws to make it easier for cabs to compete.

"You are actually damaging one side and then promoting another side with no rules," union treasurer Ali Enad said.

Unifor Local 1688 treasurer Ali Enad says taxi drivers have lost 40 per cent of their daily income in the last two years. (CBC)

Industry taking hits

While Coventry has lost about 30 per cent of its customers, according to Way, he said the biggest struggle for them over the last three years has been recruitment.

"We are in constant recruit mode in trying to attract our drivers," he said.

Enad said they have lost between 500 and 600 drivers over the last two years, which he chalks up to a decline in income.

"We are losing about 40 per cent of our daily income," he said. "It's very hard. We have to put in long hours to make a living."

Enad said he is worried about what is happening across the bridge in Gatineau as well.

Bill 17, which was tabled last week by Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel, would deregulate much of the industry in Quebec if passed.

Cab drivers in Gatineau staged a one-day walkout Monday to protest the sweeping reforms.

Enad said his organization joined the protest in Gatineau.

"We feel their pain, we've been through this before," he said.