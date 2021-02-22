Dad charged after daughter, 3, consumes cannabis candies

A 38-year-old man from Quinte West, Ont., has been charged after his three-year-old daughter ingested a "high quantity" of cannabis edibles and had to be rushed to hospital.

Quinte West OPP were called to a residence on Fish And Game Club Road, northwest of Belleville, Ont., around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The girl had consumed a "high quantity of cannabis edibles" from a bag labelled "Medicated Sour Skittles," OPP said.

"The edibles were left in a location that the child was able to get access to and consume them," wrote Const. Devin Leeworthy in an email.

According to the label, the bag contained 400 milligrams of THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, while each piece of candy contained 20 milligrams.

Leeworthy didn't know exactly how many candies the child consumed, but said the bag was "new" when it was left unattended, and was found empty after the child got her hands on it.

Police said the girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition. She has since been treated and released.

Following an investigation, the father was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Belleville on March 18.

Leeworthy said the man's name will not released in order to protect the three-year-old's identity.

In a news release, Leeworthy noted that to a child, cannabis edibles can look like tempting treats, and should be stored where they can't be reached. Anyone who suspects a child has consumed a cannabis product should call 911.