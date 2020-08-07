3 in critical condition after head-on crash in west end

Three people are fighting for their lives after a serious head-on crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at Terry Fox Drive and Old Second Line Road at 11:41 a.m. Friday, Ottawa police told CBC Ottawa.

Firefighters had to extricate all three people as they were trapped in the two vehicles.

A 66-year-old man and two women in their 60s were rushed to hospital suffering from multi-system trauma, paramedics said.

As of 1:20 p.m., Terry Fox Drive was closed in both directions between Huntsville Drive and Old Second Line Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.