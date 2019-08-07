3 Ottawans charged after biker gang trafficking bust

Three Ottawa residents have been charged after a multi-jurisdiction investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network involving motorcycle gangs in Sudbury, Niagara Region and the capital.

Fifteen people were charged with 195 offences in connection with the network, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The 14-month probe, dubbed Project Skylark, targeted members of the Hells Angels Ontario Nomads and the Red Devils Motorcycle Club, as well as a prospect of the Sudbury-based Hooligans Motorcycle Club.

Both the Red Devils and Hooligans are Hells Angels "support clubs," police said.

Investigators said they recovered 12.5 kg of cocaine, 12.2 kg of cannabis, 640 grams of shatter, 1,400 packages of cannabis edibles, fentanyl patches and 2,000 methamphetamine tablets, as well as Hells Angels and Red Devils patches.

Ontario Provincial Police also seized Hells Angels and Red Devils patches during the investigation. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police also seized 11 firearms and 700 rounds of ammunition, $75,000 in cash, $30,000 worth of jewlery, multiple vehicles and one residence in Ottawa.

A 33-year-old man from Orléans faces 20 charges, including:

Trafficking methamphetamine.

Three counts of trafficking cocaine.

Three counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Two counts of procuring a person for a sexual purpose.

Commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

A 34-year-old man from Ottawa was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

A 31-year-old man from Ottawa was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Conspiring to commit an indictable offence to distribute cannabis.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused persons are expected to appear in a Sudbury courtroom at various times and dates.

The investigation continues, police said.