3 OC Transpo stations close for LRT test Sunday

Three OC Transpo stations will be closed Sunday morning and afternoon in order to carry out light rail testing.
Tunney's Pasture, Westboro, and Dominion stations will be closed between 5 a.m until 2 p.m.
The tests are to simulate how city buses and light rail trains would interact at Tunney's pasture station.
Similar tests have already occurred at other "key" bus stations, including Hurdman Station in October 2018.
Buses will be on detour and will serve all existing stops on alternate routing on Wellington Road and Richmond Road instead, the transport agency said on their website.
