3 men charged after Kingston child sexual exploitation sting

Three Ontario men are facing a variety of child exploitation charges after they allegedly tried to lure children into meeting them for sexual purposes.

The charges were laid after a four-day joint investigation last September involving Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston Police.

Six officers working undercover used social media and online chat rooms designed for children to find people looking to exploit children in the Kingston, Ont., area, police wrote in a news release Wednesday.

One of the men facing charges travelled from Toronto and rented a hotel room in Kingston to meet with an officer he thought was a child, investigators allege.

Keep track of children's online activity, police urge parents

Two of the men were arrested when they tried to meet a child an arranged location, police said, and the third was arrested months later once police were able to identify him.

A 35-year-old man from Perth, Ont., is charged with one count each of internet luring, making sexually explicit material available to someone under the age of 16 and indecent exposure to a person under 16.

A 31-year-old man from Verona, Ont., is charged with two counts of internet luring, attempting to make child pornography and attempted sexual interference.

A 40-year-old man from Toronto is charged with two counts of internet luring and one count of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 16.

"Experience demonstrates that luring offenders often target a multitude of victims at the same time," police wrote. "Predators go where children go."

Police are urging parents to keep track of children's online activity. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has tips to keep children safe. People can report information about child sexual exploitation at cybertip.ca.