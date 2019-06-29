3 injured in firearms incident in Curran, Ont.

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a firearms-related incident in Curran, Ont., east of Ottawa.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury, Ont. were called to a home on Route 11 just before midnight Thursday and found the three people suffering various injuries.

One man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A second man was also taken to hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also injured, but was in stable condition, they said.

Police said they're still investigating but aren't looking for any other suspects.

Curran, Ont., is approximately 65 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.