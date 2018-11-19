3 injured in crash near Renfrew, Ont.

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Renfrew​, Ont.

Paramedics said they responded to the incident around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 17 and Bruce Street.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

A passenger of one of the vehicles suffered critical injuries, and was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre. She is now in stable condition, paramedics said.

Highway 17 is closed between O'Brien Road and Bruce Street in both directions, the Ontario Provincial Police said.