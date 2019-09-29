Three injured in major collision on Highway 105

Three people are injured, one of them is in critical condition, after a major crash Sunday morning on Highway 105 south of Low.

Sûreté du Québec were called just before 7:30 a.m. to a collision between two pickup trucks.

A vehicle with two occupants was travelling southbound when it collided with another one travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of that pickup truck was found with no vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One of the two occupants of the southbound vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The other person suffered a violent nervous shock.

Highway 105 will be closed for several hours and a detour has been arranged.